Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 9,715 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

