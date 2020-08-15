Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 290.3% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 53,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 10,869,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,207,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

