Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.50. 1,199,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.85. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

