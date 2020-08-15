Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 825 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 29.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.55. 1,392,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.05. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

