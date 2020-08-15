Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes $1.03 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total transaction of $452,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.09, for a total value of $689,672.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,109 shares of company stock valued at $42,107,227. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,246. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $454.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

