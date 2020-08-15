Citizens National Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $157.05. 1,780,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,631. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $163.98. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

