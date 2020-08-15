Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.48.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 9.33%. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 85.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 115,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234,007 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,161,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 269,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

