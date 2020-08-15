CoinEx Token Market Cap Tops $8.63 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $1.34 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00159938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.01892513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00196062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00129769 BTC.

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,156,003 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

