Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 68.5% in March

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,938,800 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the March 15th total of 6,146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,769.7 days.

COBJF stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38. Comba Telecom Systems has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

About Comba Telecom Systems

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

