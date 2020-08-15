Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGEN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

CGEN stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 2.77.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $21,471,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 288.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 432,356 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,360,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after buying an additional 210,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

