Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of CTB stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $34.50. 522,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,175. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

