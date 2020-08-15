Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.88.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $336.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.00. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $268.77 and a one year high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

