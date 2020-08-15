Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.88.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $336.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.00. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $268.77 and a one year high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Analyst Recommendations for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit