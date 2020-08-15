Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $363.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COST. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $338.88.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.73 and its 200-day moving average is $309.00. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $268.77 and a one year high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

