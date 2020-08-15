Credit Suisse Group Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $41.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.24.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,098,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,467,000 after buying an additional 374,329 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,505,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 352,240 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,046 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,509,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,546,000 after purchasing an additional 415,542 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,402,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,098,000 after purchasing an additional 309,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.