Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.78 and a beta of 2.28. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $15.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,465,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 81,310 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Analyst Recommendations for SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

