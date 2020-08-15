Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,999 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.50% of Cyberark Software worth $56,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cyberark Software by 79.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.94. 280,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,721. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a PEG ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

