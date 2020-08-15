CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CTEK stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Separately, Benchmark lowered CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

