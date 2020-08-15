D. B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 258.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

DEO traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.29. The stock had a trading volume of 358,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,046. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.