D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys 425 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 227.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. 2,708,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

See Also: Capital Gains

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit