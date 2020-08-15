D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys 425 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 10.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 227.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. 2,708,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

