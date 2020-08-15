D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys 7,080 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after purchasing an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 13,535,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

