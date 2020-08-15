D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys 9,546 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,457. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

