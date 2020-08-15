D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys New Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 23.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in 3M by 103.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 54.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in 3M by 979.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 176,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 160,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. 1,607,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit