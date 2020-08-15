D. B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D. B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

LMT stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.42. The stock had a trading volume of 643,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

