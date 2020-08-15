D. B. Root & Company LLC Has $679,000 Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 182.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Charter Communications by 15.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $604.99. The company had a trading volume of 664,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $611.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $554.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

