D. B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D. B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.8% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,515. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.