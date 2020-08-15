D. B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. 2,097,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.73 and its 200-day moving average is $276.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

