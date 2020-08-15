D. B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D. B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,838. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.