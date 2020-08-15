D. B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D. B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

