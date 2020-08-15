D. B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

D. B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,085. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

