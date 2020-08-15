D. B. Root & Company LLC Sells 300 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,119,000 after acquiring an additional 142,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.65. 1,935,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.