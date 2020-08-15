D. B. Root & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

D. B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.3% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,598. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

