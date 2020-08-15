DA Davidson Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $70.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.42.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.62. 23,412,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,285. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

