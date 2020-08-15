Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.94 ($49.35).

DAI traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €42.27 ($49.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,667,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52 week high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.00.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

