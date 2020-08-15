Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Hold” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Main First Bank started coverage on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DDAIF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 12,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of -177.70 and a beta of 1.61. Daimler has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

