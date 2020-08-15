Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,276. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $207.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day moving average is $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.