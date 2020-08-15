Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Delcath Systems (OTCMKTS:DCTH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.21), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 81,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,177. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCTH shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company is developing melphalan hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. It offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.