Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Denny’s from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens cut Denny’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.79.

DENN traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $10.71. 1,163,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,692. The company has a market cap of $668.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.30. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 176.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 47,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 424.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Denny’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Analyst Recommendations for Denny`s (NASDAQ:DENN)

