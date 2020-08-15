Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.29. The stock had a trading volume of 358,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

