Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGEAF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330. Diageo has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

