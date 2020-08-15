Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGEAF. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330. Diageo has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.87.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit