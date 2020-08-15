Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%.

NYSE DSSI opened at $9.01 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

