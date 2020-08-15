Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.27.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 364,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,567. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $241,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $91,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,080 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.