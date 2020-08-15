Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,341. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.27 million, a PE ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Digi International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Digi International by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

