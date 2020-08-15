Digi International’s (DGII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Digi International stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.84. 9,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,341. Digi International has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $403.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 12,500 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,049 shares in the company, valued at $754,301.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

