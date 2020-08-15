Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digirad had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

DRAD stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.52. Digirad has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

In related news, CFO David J. Noble bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,498.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,150.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,000 shares of company stock worth $98,560. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

