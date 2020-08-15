Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 49.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,826,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AZN stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,658. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

