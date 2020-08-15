Doyle Wealth Management Buys 42 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $391.42. 643,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

