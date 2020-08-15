Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after acquiring an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.98. 2,213,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

