Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

HD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $282.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.44. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.