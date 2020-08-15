Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.16. 30,743,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,053,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $274.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

