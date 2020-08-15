Doyle Wealth Management Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NYSE NEE traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.85. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.